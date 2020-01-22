Keonjhar: A large number of trees are being felled to make space for a road project from Talachampei Bandh to Radhuan under Bansapal block in Keonjhar, but the Forest Department is doing little to contain illegal tree chopping. This has caused a lot of resentment and concern among locals, who have called for strong action against the department concerned.

Reports said, the Rural Development Department is executing the road project in Juanga-dominated area. Locals said that the contractor engaged in construction has not put up any information plaque about the cost of the project and its deadline.

Juanga tribals have long been protecting the sal and other valuable trees in the area. They expressed concern, saying that innumerable trees have been chopped down without permission.

Besides, the contractor has illegally extracted earth and murram at various places and used those in the road laying. He has created a number of pits even in the farmlands and forested area.

Some social activists pointed out that local wildlife will be affected by the felling of trees others alleged that local ecology will suffer. They have demanded legal action against the forest department.

Locals also alleged that even though they have complained about the ‘illegal’ felling of trees at the Bansapal tehsil and the Bhuyan Juanga Pidhi range office, no action has been taken.

Muktikant Parida, ranger of Bhuyan and Juanga Pidhi range, said the project is under the Rural Development Department and hence he is not in a position to comment. However, he assured that legal action will be taken against the guilty if trees are felled without permission.

PNN