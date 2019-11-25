Garlic contains sulfur compounds, which are believed to bring some of the health benefits. Garlic is low in calories and rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6 and manganese. It also contains trace amounts of various other nutrients.

But do you know eating Garlic can improve your s** life? Garlic contains allicin, a compound thought to increase blood flow to the sexual organs. It is necessary to eat garlic daily for about a month to reap its remarkable benefits.

Garlic can improve health, it’s great for adding flavour to cooking, but garlic can also boost your health in ways that will surprise you. Because garlic increases the circulation, it’s said to have aphrodisiac properties, which can boost your sex life. They are extremely rich in zinc, which is essential for testosterone production and maintenance of healthy sperm.

And even though women have much less testosterone than men, it also plays a key part in the female libido. It also boosts dopamine, a hormone that increases libido in both men and women.

It contains useful microelements but the most important for the male body is the selenium. This substance is involved in the biosynthetic testosterone processes supporting the normal production of the basic androgen that ensures the healthy functioning of the reproductive system. Selenium also improves the quality properties of seminal fluid. This element is involved in spermatogenesis, promoting the formation of mobile and healthy spermatozoa. As you can see, the importance of garlic in a man’s s** life is huge. Therefore, this vegetable is an indispensable product that should be a part of men’s diet.

Ways to eat garlic

It’s recommended that men and women consume garlic in fresh form since many useful properties are lost when it is cooked. Therefore, it is better to eat a couple of garlic cloves than to add it in large quantities to boiled, fried, and other types of food.

The addition of garlic into your diet does not mean that you should only eat it in its pure form every day. The beneficial properties of this spicy plant can be strengthened by combining it with other equally useful products.

For example, you can prepare a special salad consisting of grated ingredients: garlic, carrot, and apple with 1 tablespoon of honey. Eat this 2 times a day before breakfast and before going to bed to combat sexual impotence.

PNN