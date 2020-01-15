Jakarta: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the Indonesia Masters 500 tournament after suffering a first-round defeat to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito here Wednesday.

World No.12 Srikanth went down to Rhustavito 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

This was Srikanth’s second consecutive opening-round defeat this season. He had also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters last week.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy went down in straight games to the South Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21.

PTI