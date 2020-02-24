Mumbai: Ramayana maker Ramanand Sagar’s great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra is taking the internet by storm with her bold photos. The budding actress has taken the Sagar legacy to another level.

The gorgeous beauty often creates a wave on social media, thanks to her teasing pictures which she shares on Instagram. She often raises eyebrows and has again hit the headlines for the same.

Take a look at her stunning pictures below:

In these pictures, Sakshi is seen flaunting her body. This is not the first time. Even before this, she has posted many hot photos and was trolled. Sakshi likes to live life on her own terms but she often gets trolled for posting bold pictures on social media.

Fans cannot accept the fact that she is sharing bold pictures being Ramanand Sagar’s great-granddaughter.

Significantly, Sakshi Chopra is not just a social media celebrity and model, but also a singer. She keeps sharing videos of songs on her YouTube channel. According to media reports, Sakshi has also received offers from several Bollywood films but she refused them all.

She is the daughter of Meenakshi Sagar, Ramayana director Ramanand Sagar’s granddaughter.

Sakshi Chopra grandfather produced and directed many Hindi films and serials based on Hindu mythology. It stands his biggest contribution to the film industry. He was honored with Padma Shri in 2000.

If reports are to be believed, Sakshi Chopra was in a relationship with Rohit Golia. Sakshi Chopra is a Hindu and her Zodiac Sign is LIBRA. She did her schooling from the Trinity School of London and later went to The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in California, USA to study filmmaking.