Royals lose 2 early wickets

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals were off to a poor start in their chase for the mammoth target of victory target in their encounter against Punjab Kings. After the end of five overs, Royals were 48 for the loss of two wickets. Mohammed Shami struck a huge blow for PKS dismissing star all-rounder Ben Stokes (0) with the third ball of the innings. Then Arshdeep Singh had Manan Vohra caught off his own bowling. Royals will now have to depend on the partnership between Sanju Samson (17 batting) and Jos Buttler (18 batting). Buttler welcomed IPL debutant Riley Meredith of PKS by hitting the bowler for successive boundaries in his first four deliveries.

Rahul misses ton, Punjab Kings post mammoth 221 for six

Mumbai: Skipper of Punjab Kings (PKS), KL Rahul was unlucky to miss out on an IPL hundred as he fell in the last over of the innings brilliantly caught by Rahul Tewatia at the mid-wicket boundary. It was due to Rahul’s effort that PKS posted a mammoth 221 for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. Chetan Sakariya (3/31) and Chris Morris (2/41) were the most successful bowlers for Rajasthan Royals. Debutant Shivam Dube went for 20 in the only over he bowled while Shreyas Gopal went for 40 in his three overs.

PKS go past 200

Mumbai: KL Rahul (79 batting) continued to bat superbly as PKS went past the 200-run mark in the 18th over. At the end of the 18th over PKS were 201 for three. They lost Deepak Hooda (64, 28b, 4×4, 6×6) but not before he had completely demoralized the bowlers of Rajasthan Royals with a blistering innings.

Hooda dominates show

Mumbai: Even though KL Rahul (63 batting) completed a 30-ball half century it was Deepak Hooda (47 batting, 1×4, 6×6) who lifted PKS with some terrific attacking battingto 161 for two at the end of the 15th over. Hooda hit leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal for three sixes in the 13th over to get innings moving. In the process Hooda reache4d his half century in just 20 balls. In the last five overs PKS has scored 70 runs without losing a wicket.

Rahul completes half century

Mumbai: KL Rahul (53 batting) completed his half century as PKS raced to 130 for two at the end of the 13th over. Giving Rahul company is Deepak Hooda (20 batting, 1×4, 2×6) who has already hit two sixes six and a four during his short duration at the crease.

Gayle, Rahul put PKS in command

Mumbai: PKS set up a perfect platform to launch an assault reaching 89 for the loss of two wicket after the completion of 10 overs against Royals in their IPL-14 encounter. Chris Gayle (40, 4×4, 2×6) was the second PKS wicket to fall. Gayle and KL Rahul (32 batting) put on 67 runs for the second wicket after the early loss of Mayank Agarwal.

Punjab Kings reach 46 for one at end of power play

Mumbai: At the end of the power play Punjab Kings for 46 for one. Chris Gayle was batting on 15 with skipper KL Rahul on an identical score

PKS lose Mayank Agarwal early

Mumbai: Punjab Kings (PKS) after being put in were 39 for the loss of Mayank Agarwal’s wicket after the completion of five overs. Agarwal was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya for 14. At the crease are PKS skipper KL Rahul (15 batting) and Chris Gayle ( seven batting)

Royals win toss, elect to bowl

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss in their IPL-14 game against Punjab Kings (PKS) and have opted to bowl at the Wankhede Stadium here. Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan and Riley Meredith will be making their debut for PKS in this game only. On the other hand Manan Vohra, Mustafizur Rahman and Shivam Dube will don the RR jersey for the first time. Both RR and PKSW skippers Sanju Samson and KL Rahul said that they would have opted to field first only keeping in mind the dew factor.

“We are going to bowl first. We faced challenges to face while picking the XI. Chris Morris, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Rahman are our overseas players. Very excited about the role as captain. However when I bat, I will think about scoring runs only,” Samson said at toss.

The teams

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(captain), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman