Tehran: Widespread protests have erupted across Iran in recent days amid a deepening economic downturn and multiple overlapping crises, with clashes between demonstrators and security forces reportedly leaving at least 27 people dead so far.

Videos circulating widely on social media showed massive protests Tuesday night in the city of Abdanan, located in the central province of Ilam, which has witnessed several major demonstrations over the past week.

The footage showed thousands of residents, ranging from children accompanied by their parents to elderly citizens, marching through the streets of the small city and chanting slogans, even as helicopters hovered overhead.

Protesters appeared to significantly outnumber the security personnel deployed to control the situation.

According to Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR), security forces have killed at least 27 protesters, including five minors under the age of 18.

Iranian authorities have acknowledged casualties among security personnel as well, including a policeman who was shot dead Tuesday.

State-affiliated media outlets confirmed that at least three people were killed during the unrest.

They also reported Tuesday that a police officer was shot dead following armed clashes that broke out after funeral processions were held for protesters who had died earlier.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reacting publicly to the unrest for the first time this week, issued a stern warning, saying that those he described as rioters must be “put in their place”.

Tensions remained high in nearby streets and neighbourhoods, where protests initially began December 28 with shopkeepers shutting down businesses in protest.

Similar scenes unfolded in several prominent commercial districts of Tehran Tuesday, including Yaftabad, reflecting growing anger over economic hardship and foreign policy priorities.

In Ilam city, the provincial capital, videos showed security forces entering Imam Khomeini Hospital in an apparent effort to identify and arrest injured protesters.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International said such actions violate international law and demonstrate “how far the Iranian authorities are willing to go to crush dissent”.

As the protests intensified, Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi issued his first direct call to action to the Iranian people.

In a message released amid the unrest, he said, “This Thursday and Friday, January 8th and 9th, starting precisely at 8 pm wherever you are, whether in the streets or even from your own homes, I call on you to begin chanting exactly at this time. Based on your response, I will announce the next calls to action.”

The current wave of unrest is being described as the most serious protest movement in the Islamic Republic since the nationwide demonstrations of 2022–2023, which were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody after she was detained for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.