It is very easy to love but it is difficult to maintain it. No matter how strong your relationship is, but one mistake can easily shake its foundation. Cheating, betrayal, infidelity are things that can spoil your relationship.

Many researchers have revealed that no one wants his partner to know about his extra material affair. In such a situation, today we will tell you about some special signs, by which you can know whether your partner is cheating or not.

Although everyone has a fix schedule of their own, sometimes it may change due to work. Suppose your partner comes home at 6 o’clock in the evening, but someday, it may be 8 or 9. At the same time, if the partner’s routine changes suddenly and he starts coming home very late, then there is matter of stress. You should investigate this matter.

Apart from this, if he stops picking up the phone every day or starts keeping the phone switched off, then these can also be signs of cheating.

When your partner is hiding something, then he does not want anyone to touch his phone. Therefore, he will start using it in the washroom. But these signs can also occur when he is cheating, if your partner suddenly does these things regular basis.

However, some people are addicted to the phone and they use the phone in the washroom as well.

Getting ready for a party, or focusing on weight while taking special care, all these things can be normal. But if your partner starts changing perfumes, spending more money on clothes or paying special attention towards his look and dress, then something is wrong.

To catch him red handed, the most important link is if his words and actions differ. Suppose your partner told you that he was with his friend last evening, but from that friend you came to know that he was not with that friend, then, it is a serious matter.