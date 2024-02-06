Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday announced that the newly constructed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in City will be named after Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. A special digital gallery on Ambedkar, spreading over 900 square feet, will be built at the bus terminal to spread awareness about his ideology and his contribution to nation-building, Patnaik said. “Ambedkar was a visionary political leader and a dedicated social reformer. He was a beacon for the depressed and Dalits. He dedicated his life to building a fairer society,” the chief minister said. As per sources, the digital gallery will illustrate the life and achievements of Ambedkar. Besides, a copy of the Indian Constitution along with photographs of various items used by the leader will be displayed at the gallery. Spanning over 15.5 acres of land, the newly constructed bus terminal at Baramunda can handle 30,000 passengers daily. The terminal is equipped with modern amenities for the passengers including a children’s play area, a primary health clinic, and pre-paid auto and taxi booths. Last month, 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian reviewed progess of work at the ISBT, directing officials in charge to ensure early operationalisation of the facility.

During his visit, Pandian took stock of the infrastructure meant for commuters, including waiting areas, sanitation facilities, bus bays, lighting installations, and restroom facilities. Pandian had directed the officials to make provisions for proper Odia signages and maps to make it easier for commuters to navigate the terminal. He had asked the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), team, to expedite the remaining work and get the facility ready for inauguration by mid-February. “The terminal is designed to cater to the needs of passengers and provide them with a comfortable and convenient experience. Equipped with modern amenities, such as state-of-theart Aahaar Centre, restaurants, multistoried car parking, pick-up/drop-off facility, solar panel system, and sewage treatment plant, the terminal also has provisions for a police facilitation centre to ensure the safety of passengers,” said a BDA official. Besides, there will be a children’s play area, a primary healthcare facility, and additional parking for seasonal buses along with pre-paid auto and taxi facilities, informed the official.