Mumbai: Ishq Vishk fame Shenaz Treasury is a travel freak and loves to explore different parts of the world. She is an actress, TV host and now a travel vlogger.
She got instant fame after appearing in many modeling assignments. Later, she forayed into movies and made her acting debut in the Telugu movie ‘Eduruleni Manishi’ followed by the Bollywood movie ‘Ishq Vishk’.
Let me know if this video interests you or if you rather just see the resorts of the maldives. #maldives #male #maldivesislands The Maldives consists of a chain of about 1,200 small coral islands and sandbanks ( 200 of which are inhabited ) This is Male, the capital of the Maldives 🇲🇻 With a population of 133,412 and an area of 9.27 square kilometres (3.58 sq mi), it is also one of the most densely populated cities in the world. @gopro #GoPro @goproindia #goproindia
For me- I think the best gift is what my parents gave me – independence- They told me if I wanted something I had to go work for it. Been working , hustling since I was 16 and this has made me self reliant. Today I have this great life because of my hustle. So the greatest gift was teaching me – “life is what you make of it. Go create the life you want now.” Thanks Mom and Dad for teaching me to be independent. @thewestinmaldives @meiticketworld2015 @gopro #GoPro #goproin #goproindia
What did you eat for breakfast? Mine came floating to me on a basket right outside my room. Phuket has some unbelievable villas at great prices. #amazingthailand @meiticketworld2015 @thepavilionsphuket #thepavilionsphuket #phuket #floatingbreakfast . Editing video. Meanwhile here is a preview 🙂
In an interview, she said, “I love acting. But unless you are a superstar like Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra… Unless you get to that level, I don’t think that’s (acting) the only thing you should do.” She further stated, “I feel so blessed that I’ve written a screenplay (Luv Ka The End), I am writing a book, I do travelogue. I make money not so much from acting but my travelogue… Being just an actor would be quite frustrating.” Born into a Parsi family, Shenaz made headlines when she wrote a powerful open letter to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, raising the issue of women’s safety in India.
and with who? #amazinghotels @twinpalmsphuketresort To book this contact @meiticketworld2015 #twinpalmsphuketresort #amazingthailand @tat.india . Phuket Thailand 🇹🇭 is Thailand’s largest island. It’s so diverse and there’s so many resorts here. This ones on Surin Beach and I’m quite a fan of this area. Especially since it’s close to Catch Beach Club. @gopro #GoPro #goproin #goproindia
Have you found your life partner yet? And what’s your dream honeymoon location? . Mine is this one @heritanceaarah @heritancehotelsandresorts Maldives I know I am here before meeting my mine but I am prepared for the honeymoon 😂. . Wait till you see the video of this one. It’s going to blow your mind. . Scoping out honeymoon locations for you 😅❤. @gopro #GoPro @goproindia #goproin #goproindia