Mumbai: Ishq Vishk fame Shenaz Treasury is a travel freak and loves to explore different parts of the world. She is an actress, TV host and now a travel vlogger.

She got instant fame after appearing in many modeling assignments. Later, she forayed into movies and made her acting debut in the Telugu movie ‘Eduruleni Manishi’ followed by the Bollywood movie ‘Ishq Vishk’.

In an interview, she said, “I love acting. But unless you are a superstar like Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra… Unless you get to that level, I don’t think that’s (acting) the only thing you should do.” She further stated, “I feel so blessed that I’ve written a screenplay (Luv Ka The End), I am writing a book, I do travelogue. I make money not so much from acting but my travelogue… Being just an actor would be quite frustrating.” Born into a Parsi family, Shenaz made headlines when she wrote a powerful open letter to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, raising the issue of women’s safety in India.