Khurda: Preparations for the Makara Mela near Atri hot spring here have reached the last phase, said sources in the district administration.

The fair will be kick-started on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, January 15. Thousands of people from across the state are expected to take a holy dip in the hot spring and offer prayers at the Hatakeswar shrine on the occasion.

The administration has constructed four pools for safe bathing of people in the sulphur-rich water of Atri hot spring. As per the belief, many childless women take a dip in the hot spring and offer prayers at the Hatakeswar temple for a child.

As per tradition, the priests will offer Makara Chaula, a Prasad prepared from raw rice, to the deity and distribute it the devotees. The Gajapati royals of Puri have donated land to some locals in Khurda for supply of rice to Hatakeswar temple.

“We are making all arrangements for the Makara Mela at Atri. Barricades have been erected around the pools at the hot spring for safe bathing of people. Public lavatories and a Panthasala at the fairground are being given a facelift,” said an official of the district administration.

Meanwhile, traders from far-flung places have started opening their stalls at the fairground.

“This year, a Konark temple-like structure would be erected at the fairground to welcome the devotees and people. The idols of Lord Jagannath and Buddha would be installed at the structure. Besides, the idols of several deities and figures of animals will be displayed at the makeshift structure,” said Begunia MLA Rajendra Kumar Sahoo.