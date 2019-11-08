Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises temperatures with her stunning photoshoots in a beach during a vacation with her friends. Earlier, Jacqueline teased fans with some of her amazing holiday pictures.

She was seen chilling on a yacht in a monokini. Jacqueline wrote, “Happy b’day to my sissy poo Geri!! To always being nature babies, working on our bikini bodies but also never giving up on our coffee and croissants in the morning, wearing sunscreen (always!) and dancing like funny man in his thong! I love you”

Jacuqeline has managed to create a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Model-turned-actress Jacqueline is known for her work in popular movies like ‘Murder 2’, ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Kick’, ‘Judwaa 2’ and many more.

Not many know that before becoming a model and an actress, she used to work as a television reporter. Apart from acting and modelling, she has also judged popular dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Jacqueline, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, loves interacting with fans on social media and keeps them updated with her interesting pictures and videos.

The actress, who is known for her amazing dance moves, has aced the art of pole dancing. Jacqueline, who made her debut with Bollywood movie ‘Aladin’, has surely come a long way and continues to inspire many with her impressive work. Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Hollywood debut ‘Definition of Fear’ was screened at various film festivals across the globe.