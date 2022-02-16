Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: In a surprising twist to the mysterious disappearance of four engineering students from the city, the parents of the students Tuesday informed commissionerate police that they were picked up by Sambalpur police in a cyber fraud case.

The parents had filed a complaint February 12 at the Tamando police station and met higher officials of the twin city police to find out their sons who went missing since February 11 from their rental accommodation at Kalinga Nagar.

The Sambalpur police revealed that three persons including two engineering students who were reported missing have been arrested for duping Saroj Dash of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of arranging a personal loan worth Rs 3.90 lakh for him.

The accused were identified as Rehmat Ansari, 22, alias Chhottu of Khaga police limits, Vishal Pandey, 21, of Govindpur police station area in Jharkhand and Sekhar Gautam, 21, of Bihar.

Sekhar and Vishal are students of a private diploma engineering college on the outskirts of the city. The accused allegedly siphoned off Rs 2 lakh using the IDBI Bank debit card of the complainant February 5.

Dash, who had applied for a personal loan of Rs 3.90 lakh, encountered problems while filing the application form. He searched online for the contact number of the financial agency.

However, he picked up wrongly phone numbers of the fraudsters. The fraudster in the guise of assisting him collected the bank credentials of the complainant.

Later, when the financial agency transferred the loan to the account of Dash, the accused withdrew Rs 2 lakh using his debit card details.

With the arrest of three fraudsters including two engineering students by the Sambalpur police from Bhubaneswar, it seems the capital city has turned into a safe haven for the Jamtara-like cyber criminal gangs.

Earlier, the state crime branch busted a Jamtara-like gang operating from the Rasulgarh area of the city.

PNN