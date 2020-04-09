Mumbai: Jaya Bachchan turns a year older today. She is recognised as one of the finest Hindi film actresses of her time with her first screen role as an adult coming in Guddi (1971).

On the occasion of Jaya’s birthday let us tell you an anecdote relating to her, her husband Amitabh Bachchan and the actress Rekha.

This was in 1977 when Rekha used to wear sindoor, with rumours suggesting that she was pregnant. Jaya, on the other hand, was peacefully trying to save her family from being shattered.

One day when Amitabh was out of town for shooting, Jaya called Rekha. While receiving Jaya’s phone, Rekha was thinking that Jaya would admonish her but that did not happen. Jaya invited Rekha for dinner. Rekha got all decked up and went to Jaya’s home thinking there would be a heated argument. However, no such thing happened.

Rekha arrived at Jaya’s house. Jaya was in casuals as compared to Rekha. She welcomed Rekha and had conversations on different topics. Jaya showed Rekha the interior of her house, garden, etc. After dinner, when Rekha was set to leave, Jaya said something to her which left her stunned.

According to some reports, Jaya told Rekha that she would never leave Amitabh. The next day, Jaya’s dinner was in the headlines, but neither Jaya nor Rekha uttered a word on the news. After this dinner, Amitabh’s life changed drastically.

Henceforth, Amitabh maintained distance from Rekha. Experts say that if that dinner had not taken place then Rekha would probably have succeeded in becoming Amitabh’s second wife.