Mumbai: Sakshi Tanwar became a household name in India for her work in the television soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Sakshi celebrates her birthday 12 January. Born in 1973, she still remains in the heart of soap opera fans. Today on her 47th birthday, Let us tell you some unheard stories related to her.

Rajasthan-born Sakshi’s father Rajesh Singh Tanwar was a CBI officer.

Sakshi started her career in 1988 with a program in Doordarshan, Albela Sur Mela as a presenter. Then she appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s soap Kahani Ghar-Ghar Kii. Between 2011 and 2014, she played the role of Priya Kapoor, opposite Ram Kapoor, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In December 2012, she made a second appearance on the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sakshi also worked with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan in Dangal. This film of Sakshi was a tremendous hit. Apart from this, she also worked in the film Mohalla Assi with Sunny Deol.

Sakshi is not married yet but has a daughter. Sakshi adopted a 9-month-old girl called Dityaa at the age of 45.

Sakshi was the most talked about actress in town when she featured in a kissing scene with Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Later, this scene went viral, for which Sakshi was also heavily criticized.