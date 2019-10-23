Bhawanipatana: The district level paddy procurement committee Wednesday decided to open 178 procurement centres during the current kharif season in Kalahandi beginning November 1. The committee has decided to carry out paddy procurement by roping in 74 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and 17 women SHGs.

Energy, Industry and SMSME minister Dibyashankar Mishra, Kalahandi MP Basant Panda, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Namitarani Sahu, Collector Dr Gavali Parag Harshad, PD (DRDA) Gyanranjan Bhanjadeo, Bhawanipatana Sub-Collector Sushant Singh, Dharmagarh Sub-Collector Padanabh Behera, assistant civil supplies officer Hadibandhu Saha, agriculture officers, representatives of millers and farmers were present at the meeting.

It has been learnt that 72,843 farmers have registered for selling paddy by the September 22 deadline.

According to the office of the District Deputy Director of Agriculture, it was estimated that 81 lakh quintals of paddy will be harvested in the current kharif season.

The MSP of the FAQ paddy has been fixed at Rs 1,815 per quintal while that of the Grade-A paddy has been set at at Rs 1,835 per quintal.

The committee has laid down guidelines for picking millers for the procurement. Those millers who have met 100 per cent target in procurement and rice delivery are eligible to apply for procurement at the FCI and RMC by October 26.

Farmers (non-irrigated land) can sell 12 quintals of paddy per acre while farmers (irrigated land) can sell 19 quintals of paddy per acres.

The Collector warned officials that those who will be found neglecting in their duties in paddy procurement will be taken to task.

PNN