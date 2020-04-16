Kandhamal: The coronavirus pandemic has created superstitions and stigmas in the minds of the people. An organisation here is conducting an awareness campaign in the district about the disease. The main intention of the body is to prevent superstitions from affecting the people regarding coronavirus. Ten youths belonging to the ‘Jeebika Suraksha Manch’ have taken up the responsibility of educating the people about coronavirus.

The members are driving through villages in the district on their two-wheelers. They are educating the people about the importance of social distancing and hygiene. The youths are also distributing masks asking people to wear those whenever they step out of their houses.

Kandhamal, predominantly a tribal district is full of hills and dense forests and virtually inaccessible localities. The ‘Jeebika Suraksha Manch’ youths are visiting the remotest of areas to help people fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The locals are all praise for these youths who have already covered 224 villages of 11 gram panchayats under Tumudibandha and Kotagarh blocks. Other than conducting awareness campaign on coronavirus, they are also helping SHGs to distribute food.

The acts of the youths are really commendable, said Basanti Behera Majhi, sarpanch of the Jubaguda gram panchayat. He added that youths are helping out people in villages that do not have even basic amenities.

It is because of the youths the people in remote areas have realised the importance of washing hands and wearing masks. Villagers are also following social distancing norms strictly, said Narayan Patra, sarpanch of Mundigarh Gram Panchayat.

“The villagers were not aware how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We taught them the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” said Madhab Majhi a member of ‘Jeebika Suraksha Manch’. Madhab himself is physically-challenged but that hasn’t stopped him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Odisha has so far reported 60 positive cases of coronavirus. However, till April 14, not a single case of coronavirus has been identified in Kandhamal district.

