Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is craving for a beach holiday in lockdown. The gorgeous beauty took to social media to express exactly how she was feeling with an unseen photo of herself from a beach vacation.

The throwback picture also features her hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena is oozing hotness as she flaunts a red bikini and Saif looks as handsome as ever in a pair of black shorts. The Kapoor-Khan family is seen enjoying their beach time while sipping on coconut water.

While Bebo is holding the drink in her hand and posing for the camera, Saif is looking at Taimur, who is busy playing with the straw and coconut. How adorable is little Taimur!

While these previous posts dropped a hint that she is dreaming of beaches in the novel coronavirus lockdown, her latest upload has definitely cleared all our doubts.

The Kapoor-Khan family has contributed a significant amount to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) to help the needy.