Bhubaneswar: A team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch with the help of Dharamshala Police have arrested a Kashmiri man from Jajpur having alleged links with some suspicious anti-national elements, an STF source said Saturday.

A team of STF with the help of local police officials and in the presence of witnesses Saturday conducted a raid at Neulpur under Dharmshala police limits of Jajpur district and arrested one Sayed Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari (37).

Sayed Ishan Bukhari, son of Sayed Saife Uddin Bukhari from Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir, was at present residing at Neulapur under Dharamshala police limits of Jajpur district. He was arrested for impersonation, cheating, forgery and links with anti-national elements under various sections of IT Act, 2000, the source added.

During the raid, many incriminating materials including more than 100 documents were seized. The accused was found to be impersonating as a Neuro Specialist Doctor, an Army Doctor, an officer in the Prime Minister’s office, a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials, the STF source said.

Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificates issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, Christian Medical College Vellore were seized from his possession. Some blank signed documents, affidavits, bonds, several identity cards, ATM cards, blank cheques, aadhar cards and visiting cards were also seized from his possession, the source added.

It was found that the accused has married at least six to seven girls from various parts of India including Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. He was also active on various websites, apps and was in romantic relationships with many girls impersonating as a doctor with international degrees, the STF source informed.

STF during the investigation found that Bukhari was in touch with suspicious persons in Kerala and some Pakistani nationals too. The accused is also wanted by Kashmir Police in relation to a case of cheating and forgery and one non-bailable warrant is pending against him.

Further investigation is on.

