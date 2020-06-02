Kendrapara: The Kendrapara district administration Tuesday increased the period of mandatory institutional quarantine to 14 days from one week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said.

Migrant returnees in rural areas of the state are placed under seven-day institutional quarantine and another week of home isolation, while in urban areas, a 14-day home quarantine is mandatory.

“The institutional quarantine period is increased as the administration has been receiving complaints of violation of home quarantine by people who returned from other states,” said Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said.

The district on Tuesday recorded 13 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 152. Of the fresh cases, 12 were reported from quarantine centres, while one tested positive in a containment zone.

Monday, Kendrapara had witnessed the highest single-day spike with 50 positive cases.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the disease, the administration has placed the Kansara gram panchayat under containment zone, the collector said, allaying fears of community transmission in the district.

The administration has readied 46,892 beds in 1,164 temporary health camps spread across 249 gram panchayats of the district, as authorities await more returnees from various parts of the country, he said.

So far, around 22,000 migrant workers besides professionals, students, patients and pilgrims have returned to the district.

