Bhubaneswar: The IIC of Khurda Sadar Police Station Bikram Keshari Jena and tehsildar Subhendra Kumar Samal Saturday appeared before the Special Task Force (STF) of state crime branch probing into the illegal mining activities on various hillocks in Khurda. Earlier, the investigating officer had served notices to seven persons including Jena and Samal for their alleged links with the mining mafias.

While speaking to the media, Jena told that the he was served notice by the investigating officer to appear before him Saturday. He claimed that police had no knowledge about the legality or illegality of the mining lease which were originally extended by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri.

He informed the media, “We have taken several actions against the illegal mining activities whenever the authorities sought our help in this regard. Many trucks carrying stones and other machinery used in the illegal quarrying activities were seized during those raids. The police always helped the authorities and were just a phone call away.”

He asserted that he had no idea about the information the STF possessed but he would present his defense accordingly. He even ruled out the fact that he was being deliberately framed in the issue by his adversaries. He also assured full cooperation on his part in the investigation by STF.

Tehsildar Samal told the media that he had no idea why he was summoned by the STF investigating officer. Samal told the media that they have been taking actions against the illegal quarrying activities in Khurda. They have reportedly also seized around 200 vehicles and two Porcelain Excavators— very difficult to lift and transport— out of which one was returned after the court’s orders.

Defending his activities, he said that Chhota— a dreaded mining mafia recently held by STF— was served notice in January itself , months before actions by STF against him.