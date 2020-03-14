Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty Kiara Advani, who shot to fame with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, is one of the finest actors in recent times. The Machine actress has time and again impressed audience with her acting skills as well as her stunning looks.

Recently, Kiara Advani opened up on her character Preeti not leaving her and also decoded her preparation for her recently released film Guilty.

During a media interaction, Kiara Advani, who received immense appreciation for her performance in Guilty, spoke about her character Preeti from the film, Kabir Singh. Kiara revealed that the character has received immense love and joked that it has kind of become her middle name.

Adding to the same, Kiara remarked that she considers herself lucky, as the character was offered to her around a good time. Kiara also remarked that the character is not leaving her and that people still call her ‘Lady Kabir Singh’. Adding to the same, Kiara confessed that she doesn’t mind such jokes and revealed that the character still follows her.

Releasing in 2020, Kiara will be next seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, which chronicles the story of Indu who goes through a bad breakup and then explores love through online dating applications. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, Indoo Ki Jawani also stars the digital sensation, Mallika Dua in a prominent role.

On the professional front, Kiara will be seen along with Kartik Aaryan in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.