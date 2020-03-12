Mumbai: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is once again in the news for her enchanting photoshoot. The gorgeous beauty, who often floods social media with her stunning pictures, has stripped down to promote her new fragrance line.
Kim, who welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West, stripped off completely.
“We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” Kim captioned the image. Reality star Kim said in an interview, “The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a color and something that’s just luminous.”
I’m so excited to announce the @skims Naked collection! — a luxe collection of barely-there intimates with innovative design and performance-level fabrics. Launching Monday, February 24 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively AT SKIMS.COM. Available in five colors in 31 band and cup sizes and in sizes XXS – 4X. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop the collection.
Reportedly, Kim, who has a successful make-up line, is also working on a lingerie and shapewear line. Kim has never shied away from showing off her bold side and often teases fans with her wild photoshoots.
Many times, she has been accused of a photoshop fail but nothing seems to stop this sultry diva. Mother of three, Kim is also giving us some major vacation goals with her stunning bikini pictures from her beach holidays.
Wow! Thank you to everyone who showed up to @Nordstrom for the launch of @skims today in store and online! The success of the products and the brand is because of you – and my team and I are so incredibly grateful. Our @skims Solutionwear, Fits Everybody bra and underwear collection, boob tape, nipple covers and waist trainers are now officially available at select stores across the US and at Nordstrom.com. We will be adding more stores and new products each month so be sure to follow @skims for all updates – you won’t want to miss out. When shopping @skims at @nordstrom be sure to share photos and your experience with us online. We will repost all of the best content. Thank you again!!! #skimsnordstrom🙏🏽💕