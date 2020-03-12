Mumbai: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is once again in the news for her enchanting photoshoot. The gorgeous beauty, who often floods social media with her stunning pictures, has stripped down to promote her new fragrance line.

Kim, who welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West, stripped off completely.

“We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” Kim captioned the image. Reality star Kim said in an interview, “The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a color and something that’s just luminous.”

Reportedly, Kim, who has a successful make-up line, is also working on a lingerie and shapewear line. Kim has never shied away from showing off her bold side and often teases fans with her wild photoshoots.

Many times, she has been accused of a photoshop fail but nothing seems to stop this sultry diva. Mother of three, Kim is also giving us some major vacation goals with her stunning bikini pictures from her beach holidays.