Mumbai: Kim Kardashian West has never shied away from showing off her bold side and often teases fans with her wild photoshoots. The star who has a successful make-up line, is also working on a lingerie and shapewear line. Earlier, she stripped down to nothing to promote her new fragrance line.

Many a times, she has been accused of doctoring her images with the help of photoshop but nothing seems to stop this sultry diva. Kim is also giving us some major vacation goals with her stunning bikini pictures from her beach holidays.

Take a look;

Kim first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received wider notice after a 2002 sex tape of her with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007.

Kim has developed an online and social media presence, including hundreds of millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram. She has released a variety of products tied to her name, including the 2014 mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, a variety of clothing and products, the 2015 photo book Selfish and her eponymous personal app. Her relationship with rapper Kanye West has also received significant media coverage; the couple married in 2014, and they have four children together. As an actress, Kim has appeared in films such as Disaster Movie (2008), Deep in the Valley (2009) and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013).