Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) inaugurated cutting-edge new comprehensive stroke centre here Monday. The centre offers a dedicated team of stroke specialists, latest diagnostic and treatment technologies and a commitment to rapid patientcentered care. KIMS associate professor and head of Neurology Santosh Kumar Dash said, “Stroke is a time-critical medical emergency. The patient needs to reach the hospital within four hours of stroke, to prevent chances of higher damage in the brain.” “This new stroke centre ensures patients to have access to advanced care, delivered by experts who understand the urgency of stroke treatment. With every minute saved, we increase the chances of a positive outcome,” he further said. “KIMS Stroke Centre offers a full spectrum of advanced facilities.

This includes 24/7 access to stroke specialists, rapid diagnostic imaging (CT scans and MRIs), timely administration of clot-busting medications and minimally invasive clot removal procedures when necessary. Patients will also benefit from comprehensive rehabilitation programmes focused on regaining function and independence,” Dash added. “The opening of the Stroke Centre is a major step forward for healthcare in Odisha. We’re proud to offer this vital service, giving stroke patients the best possible chance of recovery. We extend our sincerest gratitude to the founder of KIIT and KIMS Achyuta Samanta for his unwavering support in making this a reality. KIMS is a leading healthcare provider in Odisha, committed to delivering exceptional medical care across a wide range of specialties,” he said.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP