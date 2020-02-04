Mumbai: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress Elli AvrRam created a buzz on social media via a sizzling photoshoot. She is avid to social media and keeps her fans updated.

Take a look:

AvrRam came to prominence after participating in the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss.

She got her first major breakthrough by bagging a lead role in Saurabh Varma’s comedy thriller film Mickey Virus.

Elli was seen in Hindi movie Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon with Comedian Kapil Sharma and has also done an item song Kudiyan Shehar Di in Poster Boys.

In 2010, AvrRam participated in Miss Greece beauty contest. She also appeared on the Swedish TV-show Gomorron Sverige.

In September 2012, AvrRam moved to Mumbai on a tourist visa to pursue an acting career in Hindi film industry.

Elli AvrRam, who was rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, is making new waves on social media. The actress was in the news when she attended Hardik’s brother’s wedding.