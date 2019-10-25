During the shoot of Barbara Mori and Hrithik Roshan starrer film Kites (2010), there was a romantic scene where Hrithik was about to kiss Barbara and it was reported that she was afraid to do so.

Remembering about the incident, Barbara says with a giggle, “When we were getting ready to shoot the kiss, I asked Hrithik why we are doing this. They don’t show kissing in Indian films.”

The Uruguay-born and Mexico-raised TV and movie actor said, “We kiss in Mexican films all the time. Nobody makes a fuss over a kiss there. But I did not come across an Indian film with kissing scenes. Whenever I thought the man and woman are going to kiss, it would be like, cut, cut… suddenly the scene would change.”

Later, Hrithik assured her and said that things are changing and the audiences are ‘becoming broadminded’.

Kites was the first Hindi film to reach the weekend top ten, though My Name is Khan had a larger first-weekend North American gross. Despite a strong opening, the film only managed to collect ₹48.56 crore (US$7.0 million) net in its lifetime run following a critical loss. Domestically, one of the major criticisms aimed at the film was towards the multilingual narrative that featured majority of dialogue in English and Spanish, while it was advertised as a Hindi-language film.

Kites was released on 3000 screens in India, and across 30 countries and 500 screens globally, according to its distributor Reliance BIG Entertainment. It opened across 208 screens in North America, making it the largest Hindi cinema release there till that time.

PNN/Agencies