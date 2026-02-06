Koraput: Odisha Police Thursday declared Koraput district “Naxal-free” following the surrender of an area committee member (ACM) of the banned CPI (Maoist), marking a signifi cant breakthrough in efforts to curb Left Wing Extremism in the Odisha–Chhattisgarh border region.

The surrendered cadre was identified as Mamata Podiami (26), also known as Mamita and Soni, a native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. She was carrying a bounty of Rs 5.5 lakh, police said.

The surrender took place before the district police in the presence of senior officials, including the DIG of Police, South-Western Range, DIG BSF, SP Koraput, a BSF commandant and the SDPO of Jeypore.

During the formal surrender, Mamata handed over a 7.62 mm SLR rifle, one magazine and 10 rounds of live ammunition. Police said she renounced violence, severed all links with extremist activities and expressed faith in the Constitution and the democratic system.

DIG (South-Western Range) Kanwar Vishal Singh said Mamata would receive Rs 5.5 lakh as surrender assistance and an additional Rs 1.65 lakh for surrendering her weapon, along with benefits under the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. “After her surrender, Koraput is now a Maoist-free district,” he said, appealing to remaining cadres to return to the mainstream.

According to police, Mamata was an active member of the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) military platoon and was involved in several Maoist-related cases. She is an accused in Katekalyan police station Case No. 28/2023, registered under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigations into her role in Maoist operations across the border areas are continuing.

Authorities attributed her surrender to sustained appeals by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and senior police leadership, intensifi ed pressure from security forces, growing disillusionment with Maoist ideology and the state’s newly announced surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy.

Under the policy, Mamata will also be eligible for housing under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, skill development training with a monthly stipend, health coverage, subsidised ration and other benefits. An interim relief of Rs 50,000 has already been provided, police said.

Director General of Police YB Khurania appealed to remaining Maoist cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream, assuring full support, protection and rehabilitation to rebuild their lives with dignity. Koraput, which witnessed several Maoist incidents in the past, including a major attack in 2009 when rebels laid siege to Damanjodi town, has seen marked improvement in law and order in recent years.

With this development, the district has become the fourth under the south-western police range, after Malkangiri, Nuapada and Nabarangpur, to be declared Maoist-free.