Mumbai: Kriti Sanon, who has worked in genres across drama, romance, comedy and historical, says she wants to explore herself as an actor.
“Everybody likes different kind of films here (in the country). If I want to cater to all kinds of audience and also explore myself as an actor in different genres, it is because that’s more fun. Otherwise you get stuck and it gets monotonous,” Kriti told IANS.
She says she wants to try out every genre possible. “(I want to work with) All genres and characters, and not restrict myself. I am not someone who watches or loves horror films but if I get something kickass in that genre I would still like to explore, because I feel it will help me grow,” she added.
Currently, Kriti is preparing for the release of “Mimi”, a story based on surrogacy. The film has an unusual story by Bollywood standards. It casts Kriti as a young surrogate mother. “Mimi” is directed by “Luka Chuppi” fame Laxman Utekar.
