Raisuan: Villagers of Kendughati village under Bansapal block in Keonjhar sought service of an ambulance to shift a wounded person to hospital. However, their please could not be entertained as there is no bridge across the Baitarani river and no motorable road to the village.

Khyamakar Pradhan, a resident, was critically wounded in an elephant attack Tuesday night. He needed immediate medical attention. Hence, the villagers tried their best to get an ambulance, but they failed to do.

Undeterred, the villagers loaded Khyamakar Pradhan on a cot, walked along the foot track and braved the Baitrarani river at night. After crossing the river, they brought Pradhan to the district headquarters hospital in the ambulance which was waiting on the other side.

“Such incidents are routine in the absence of a bridge and motorable road,” lamented Sanjay Sahu, a social activist.

It may be noted here that Orissa POST reported the woes of Kendughati villagers a few days ago. However, even then no corrective measures have still been taken.

PNN