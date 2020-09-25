Chennai: Multiple time National Award-winning singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been hospitalised since August 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus, died Friday at MGM Health Care hospital here. This information was given by the hospital officials. SP Balasubrahmanyam was 74.

Family members said Balasubrahmanyam had been on a ventilator for more than four weeks as he developed other ailments. Only hours ago actor Salman Khan tweeted to wish him a speedy recovery.

The hospital authorities said that his condition which was stable till Thursday suddenly deteriorated in the last 24 hours.

The renowned singer was admitted to the hospital with mild COVID-19 symptoms early August. Back then, he had posted a video on social media saying he was ‘perfectly all right’.

Balasubramaniam has sung hundreds of hit songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. His name features in the Guinness World Records book for recording more than 40,000 songs… the most by any singer in the world. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) awards.