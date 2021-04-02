Nayagarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested Friday two wildlife smugglers for illegal possession of a leopard skin here. The Crime Branch is yet to disclose the identities of the smugglers. The STF had been tipped off about the accused seeking customers to sell the leopard skin.

Introducing themselves as buyers, some STF personnel met the accused and his associate at a pre-fixed spot. The deal was finalised at Rs 4,00,000.

However, the moment the two accused showed the leopard skin to one of the STF personnel posing as a customer, others pounced on them. When the accused failed to produce valid documents in support of the animal’s skin being in their possession, they were arrested under relevant sections of IPC and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Crime Branch officials are questioning the accused duo to get some leads about the racket, it was learnt.

At a time when wildlife smuggling has been rampant in most parts of Odisha, the STF, police and forest department official have intensified raids.

Notably, the Special Task Force (STF) had arrested two persons for possessing a leopard skin at Bonai Chowk near Barkote in Deogarh district March 22. The team had also recovered the skin.

