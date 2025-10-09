Bhubaneswar: A powerful lightning strike hit the 11th-century Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar Wednesday, burning the flag atop the shrine and damaging several electrical systems, including numerous CCTV cameras, a temple servitor said Thursday.

It can be mentioned here that the temple city was lashed by heavy rain and thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, flooding major roads and low-lying areas and disrupting normal life across the Odisha capital.

The servitor said the lightning triggered severe electrical disruptions, bursting CCTV cameras and damaging fixtures inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Accusing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of negligence, servitors alleged that the temple lacked proper earthing, which worsened the damage.

A five-member ASI team visited the temple Thursday to assess the situation and begin inspections. The burnt flag has since been replaced, and repair work on the electrical systems is underway.