First wicket for Kuldeep

Chennai: Left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav got his first wicket of the game here Tuesday dismissing Ben Foakes. England’s wicketkeeper-batsman was caught at mid-wicket by Axar Patel miscuing a drive to a ball which spun away from him. Moeen Ali has joined skipper Joe Root (33) as England struggle at 116 for seven.

Axar Patel strikes to dismiss Pope

Chennai: After Ravichandran Ashwin’s double strikes early Tuesday morning, it was the turn of Axar Patel to get into the act. The left-arm spinner struck to get rid of Ollie Pope and reduce England to 110 for six. Trying to sweep, Pope was caught at deep mid-wicket by Ishant Sharma. Skipper Joe Root (31 batting) has been joined by Ben Foakes.

England lose Stokes

Chennai: England were reduced to 90 for six as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes. This is the second time in the game that Stokes has been dismissed by Ashwin. Skipper Joe Root is holding one end up with a fighting unbeaten 22.

Injury scare for India

Chennai: India have suffered an injury scare after it was confirmed that Shubman Gill has been taken for scans after he took a blow to his arm while fielding on day 3 of the second Test. He did not take the field Tuesday for India and is being monitored by the medical team. “Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI medical team is assessing him. He won’t be fielding today,” the BCCI tweeted.

India get Dan Lawrence early

Chennai: England resuming at their overnight score of 53 for three lost Dan Lawrence early Tuesday. The English batsman was stumped by Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin for only 19. Skipper Joe Root is at the crease batting on eight. England need 482 runs to win the second game while India are just sex wickets away from levelling the series. Root has been joined at the crease by Ben Stokes. It will take a Herculean effort on the part of Joe Root to save the game for England.