Mumbai: With the lockdown jeopardising life, actress Ileana D’Cruz chose to share a throwback picture from her vacation in Andaman. The actress never disappoints her followers as she keeps treating them with her latest pictures from picturesque locations around the world.

Recently, she posted a throwback picture of herself chilling on the beaches of Andaman Islands. She wore a black bikini for the day and paired it up with a grey striped sarong. Sharing a series of photos, she wrote, “Ok. Excuse me while I strut off to get a tan (sic).”

On Sunday, she took to Instagram Story and shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her newly-cropped tresses.

“So I cut my hair,” Ileana wrote.

In another picture, the actress can be seen smiling at the camera.

“Not too bad considering the last time I did something I like this was when I was about 7 and on my dolls. #quarantinelife.”

Recently, Ileana declared that she does not sit like a lady, along with a snapshot where she is seen sitting in a car. She sits in a relaxed manner with her tongue wagging out.

“Them: sit like a lady. Me: (funny emoji),” Ileana captioned.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. “The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.