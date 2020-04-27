Mumbai: Adventure reality show ‘Roadies Revolution’ is all set to start live auditions on social media due to the coronavirus led lockdown. This is the 17th season of the show.

Audition on official Facebook page of Roadies

The ‘MTV’ show went virtual for the audition from Monday on its official Facebook page. Only one contestant will get a chance to join the official journey this year.

Show host Rannvijay Singh said going virtual at a time of social distancing is an ‘innovative dimension’ to the show’s iconic journey. “Social distancing has become the norm of life. We have found respite in our phones. ‘Roadies LIVE’ auditions are a great effort and a well-timed step to reach the youth,” said Rannvijay in a statement.

Rannvijay’s comments

“This is also a first for me in 17 seasons and I am looking forward to a power-packed experience. To all the young, high-spirited souls, here’s your last chance to make the cut. This will give you the chance to be a part of this exhilarating journey,” Rannvijay added.

Celebrities present in Roadies

The show features actor Neha Dhupia, rapper Raftaar, reality TV personality Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinappa as celebrity leaders. All of them will live with contestants during the journey.

Dhupia said the euphoria around social media is undeniable, especially during the lockdown. Now people are glued to their phones more than ever.

“We’re excited to bring ‘Roadies’ to digital platforms that connect the masses. Digital auditions are the best way to tap into the young psyche amidst lockdown. Keeping up with our theme of ‘Revolution’, I am excited to meet some spirited people during the LIVE auditions. I am sure they have it in them to take positive action and join us on the journey ahead,” Dhupia said.

Chinappa said ‘Roadies’ auditions have always called for ‘mass attention’. With the process going virtual, it would be interesting to ‘witness the traction online’.

Agencies