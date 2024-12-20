New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die Friday amid protests by opposition and treasury benches over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar and directions by Speaker Om Birla to members against holding demonstrations at any gate of Parliament.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, the Speaker called Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to present a resolution for setting up a joint committee of Parliament to examine the bills related to ‘one nation, one election’.

Slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’ reverberated in the House as the Speaker read out directions barring demonstrations and protests at the gates of Parliament.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

Even before the House proceedings began, Congress members started raising slogans “Jai Bheem, Jai Jai Bheem”.

Amid the slogans by the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha chamber.

As Meghwal moved the resolution, Congress members led by Manickam Tagore stormed the Well-raising slogans.

Protesting opposition members remained in the Well as ‘Vande Mataram’ was played as per convention at the end of the Parliament Session.

Except for TMC, most of the opposition party members, including DMK and NCP, joined the protest from their seats. Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was present in the House.