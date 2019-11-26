Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court’s direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly Wednesday, saying he was grateful to the apex court for upholding the democratic values and constitutional principles.

He said it was heartening that the verdict came when the ‘Constitution Day’ is being celebrated, and dubbed it as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

“I am grateful to Hon’ble SC for upholding democratic values and constitutional principles. It’s heartening that the Maharashtra Verdict came on the #ConstitutionDay, a Tribute to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar!” Pawar tweeted.

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted Wednesday.

It also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in Wednesday itself. The apex court also said that the entire proceedings have to be telecast live. Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said.

Meanwhile, the BJP Tuesday said the floor test in Maharashtra assembly Wednesday will establish the position of different parties in its entirety.

Its national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also rejected the contention that the Supreme Court order on the floor test Wednesday is a “setback” to the BJP, asserting that “no judicial pronouncement on issues of the Constitution can be a setback to any political party”.

Judicial orders only strengthen the Constitution, he added.

PTI