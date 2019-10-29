Puri: Century-old Mahodadhi Market Complex located at the Mochisahi Square here has been pulled down by the district administration Tuesday.

Earlier, the complex was declared unsafe and all the occupants were directed to vacate their shops by October 4. The complex had about 167 shops.

The demolition of the complex started Tuesday morning under the supervision of district administration and Puri municipality.

Three earthmovers were engaged in raging the complex. And, to maintain law and order situation, one platoon of police force has been deployed at the site.

A new multi-storey market complex with ultra modern facilities will come up on this site and all displaced shop owners would be rehabilitated there, it was learnt.

The eviction is believed to be part of the ongoing drive for development and beautification of the area near Srimandir.