Bhubaneswar: In a major drive to reshuffle some senior IPS officers in Odisha, the state government issued a transfer order by posting the officers at different places Wednesday afternoon.

It is known that, 1988 batch IPS officer Arun Kumar Ray has been posted as ADGP (Communication), 1992 batch IPS officer Lalit Das has been posted as ADGP (Headquarters), 1993 batch IPS officer Vinaytosh Mishra as Director (SCRB), 1994 batch IPS officer YK Jethwa as ADGP (L&O). However, Jethwa joined in the parent cadre after his recent return from the central deputation.

Also read: Veteran Congress leader Sheikh Matlub Ali passes away

Similarly, 1995 batch IPS officer Ritu Arora, who also joined in the parent cadre after her return from the central deputation, has been posted as OSD (Officer on Special Duty), Home Department.

Likewise, 1996 batch IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh has been posted as IGP (Modernisation), 1997 batch IPS officer Rekha Lohani has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, 1998 batch IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has been posted as IGP (FSL) and 2013 batch IPS officer Anupama James has been appointed as SP (Vigilance). She was previously working as the SP Dhenkanal.

PNN