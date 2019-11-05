Feeling the Monday blues? Well, Hindi cinema’s hot siren Mallika Sherawat has shared a sensational bikini photo that will lift up your low spirits.

The ‘Murder’ actress is away from Hindi films for quite a while but manages to whip up a storm on social media from time to time with her stunning photographs.

The bikini-clad Mallika can be seen flaunting her curvaceous figure as the sun beats down on her body. Sharing the picture, Mallika urged fans to follow a healthy lifestyle and promoted veganism which is something that she has been adhering to for many years.

“Beat the Monday blues by soaking in the radiant sun 🌞#mondayblues #mondaymotivation #mondaymood #fit #fitness #fitbody #vegan,” Mallika captioned her photo on Instagram.

Mallika enjoys a mammoth following of nearly 1.5 million fans on her Instagram account which is a great mix of her sultry photographs, fitness videos and escapades across the globe.

Speaking of her personal life, it was rumoured a few years ago that the actress was in a relationship with French tycoon Cyrille Auxenfans.

The rumours went as far as suggesting that Mallika had tied the knot with Auxenfans in a secret ceremony. However, she soon took to social media to clear the air with a funny update.

“STOP spreading rumours. It’s NOT true! The day I get married, you all will be invited :),” she wrote.

PNN