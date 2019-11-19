Mumbai: Murder actress Mallika Sherawat has been turning the heat on social media with her pictures. Though, the gorgeous beauty is away from the silver screen, she keeps treating her fans and followers with stunning pictures.

She is highly active on social media and keeps her fans hooked with sizzling pictures and videos. The actress enjoys a fanbase of over 1.2 M followers on Instagram. From inspiring fans to follow vegan diet to doling out fashion tips, the hottie surely knows her way to be active on internet. Mallika’s Instagram page includes fitness videos, throwback clicks, lazy vacays and stylish couture.

A couple of days she had shared a sun-kissed pic sizzling a in a bikini. Today also Mallika has shared yet another click soaking in the radiant sun. A bikini clad actress was snapped flaunting her envious figure.

The actress recently shared a sun kissed picture of hers on Instagram, wherein a drool worthy Mallika can be seen posing on a beach flaunting her perfect figure in a printed bikini top paired with black jeggings. The picture seems to be clicked in California as mentioned in the caption. On the professional front, Mallika is yet to announce her next project. Watch the video…

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in a web series and is yet to announce her next Bollywood film.