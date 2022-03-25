Chandbali: A five-member team of Odisha Crime Branch led by DSP Kalpana Sahu reached Palashpur under Chandbali police limits of Bhadrak district Friday and quizzed some of the residents in connection with the kidnapping and murder of cameraman Manas Swain. The probe team was accompanied by Chandbali IIC Karunakar Rout and Mato outpost in-charge Buddhiram Mohanty.

Sources said Swain was allegedly kidnapped by key accused in the case, Sarmistha Rout and some of her associates February 7. He had arrived at the village a day earlier for videographing the wedding ceremony of the maternal nephew of Achinta Rout of Samal Sahi in Palashpur village. The contract was passed on to Swain through a couple of studio owners.

Swain’s friend Dipak Sethy passed on details about the former’s travel plans to Sarmistha. She and her associates then planned the kidnapping. She and the others waited for Swain throughout the night at the village. They did not create suspicions as people thought them to be from the bridegroom’s side.

When Swain embarked on the journey to return to Bhubaneswar February 7, Sarmistha and her associates kidnapped him at Palashpur Chowk. He was brought to Dayal Ashram in Bhubaneswar, where he was allegedly murdered.

PNN