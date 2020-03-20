Mumbai: Actress Farrah Kader, who debuted in the film Marathwada (2016), is riding on the social media wave with her latest bold photoshoot. She often shares teasing pictures for her fans to keep them updated and for this she enjoys a huge fan following of more than 348k followers on Instagram.
Take a look at some of her sizzling pictures:
The actress who appeared in the horror film Ghost Story knows how to remain in limelight by never shying away from showing off her other side. She is new to the film industry but has managed to impress fans with her bold avatar. She has been shaking up the internet as she is often seen baring it all in most of her photoshoots. Apart from acting, she also loves modelling.
Farrah Kader first came into prominence with the movie Project Marathwada. The film featured Om Puri, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles.
View this post on Instagram
Feel like I'm always apologizing for feeling, Like I'm out of my mind when I'm doing just fine…. Photographed by | @studiodenz MUAH | @ankitamanwanimakeupandhair Styling | @haaute @jaadu_sidhu Accessories | @studio_naach Bodysuit | @raegun_design Location | @swankywatervilla
View this post on Instagram
Feel like I'm always apologizing for feeling, Like I'm out of my mind when I'm doing just fine…. Photographed by | @studiodenz MUAH | @ankitamanwanimakeupandhair Styling | @haaute @jaadu_sidhu Accessories | @studio_naach Bodysuit | @raegun_design Location | @swankywatervilla
View this post on Instagram
You know what I find to be one of the most remarkable human experiences? To observe the feeling of loss & at the same time being able to recognize and appreciate how much has been gained. How much has blossomed. It’s okay to feel raw at times. It’s one part of the spectrum of feeling FULLY ALIVE. This is to making BRAVE CHOICES to STANDING LOVINGLY IN OUR POWER, this is to RISE 🦅 #irise