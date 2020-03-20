Mumbai: Actress Farrah Kader, who debuted in the film Marathwada (2016), is riding on the social media wave with her latest bold photoshoot. She often shares teasing pictures for her fans to keep them updated and for this she enjoys a huge fan following of more than 348k followers on Instagram.

The actress who appeared in the horror film Ghost Story knows how to remain in limelight by never shying away from showing off her other side. She is new to the film industry but has managed to impress fans with her bold avatar. She has been shaking up the internet as she is often seen baring it all in most of her photoshoots. Apart from acting, she also loves modelling.

Farrah Kader first came into prominence with the movie Project Marathwada. The film featured Om Puri, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles.