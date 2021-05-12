Mumbai: The gorgeous Rani Chatterjee, called the queen of Bhojpuri Cinema, has given many hit films in her career. She is known for her acting skills and unmatchable beauty.

Along with this, she is an avid social media user. She is frequently online chatting with her fans or sharing lovely pictures from her shoot locations and holiday trips. Along with her acting and beauty, she is also popular among fans due to her fitness. Rani often shares her health and fitness photos and videos for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial)

Recently, Rani shared a throwback photo, which is going quite viral. Fans are commenting fiercely on the photo.

Rani is wearing a black and white swimsuit posing near pool color costume in the photo. While sharing the photo, Rani wrote, “#swimming #days EK SAAL SE ZYADA HO GAYA main behad miss karti hu hopping jaldi sab thik ho #throwback #2019 corona se pehle ki duniya #miss #badly (sic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial)

Rani started her film career at the age of just 16. She has done more than 100 films so far. Rani is a big star of Bhojpuri cinema. She has also appeared in a part of Indian erotic web series Mastram.

She is known for her roles in films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786.