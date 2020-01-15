Mumbai: Versatile actor Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates his birthday today. He is one of the most prominent faces among the Gen-next breed of actors.

Hailing from a filmy family, he made a rocking debut in Johnny Gaddar. He later followed it up with brilliant performances in films like Aa Dekhen Zara, New York and Jail. Today the actor turns 38.

Do you know? The actor was named after the American astronaut Neil Armstrong and it was none other than legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who bestowed him with this name.

He was also worked as an assistant director in Mujhse Dosti Karoge and is an amazing mimicry artist and can mimic veteran stars such as, Mithun Chakraborty, Dev Anand, Salman Khan, Raj Kapoor, and many more. Apart from this talent, he is also known as the serial kisser of Hindi film industry next to Emraan Hashmi.

Yes! You have heard right. Neil Nitin is more remembered for his 30 liplock scenes in the horror movie ‘3G – A Killer Connection’ with co-actor Sonal Chauhan. The movie had created quite a stir when it was released in March 2013.

Even Sheershak Anand and Shantanu Ray, the director-duo of 3G, say, ”Neil’s kissing scenes are like the icing on the cake. He has gone ahead and raised the bar. Neil will be known as the new serial kisser of the industry.”

But then Neil Nitin is not just about kissing scenes only. His role in the film Johnny Gaddar (2007) earned him the ‘Filmfare Best Debutant of the Year’ award.

Then came New York (2009) and for his role, he was nominated for the Filmfare ‘Best Supporting Actor Award’. Critics praised his acting in films like Lafangey Parindey (2010) and 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). Since 2013, when all his three Hindi films turned into box office disasters, Neil Nitin has maintained a low profile.

He also has appeared in many regional movies including Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

PNN