Talcher/Sambalpur: Manager Bharatpur OCP in Talcher coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was placed under suspension with immediate effect in connection with strata failure that triggered a massive landslide in the mine Tuesday night.

MCL’s Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Saturday placed under suspension VK Singh, senior manager (mining)/manager, Bharatpur OCP of Bharatpur area with immediate effect for his alleged negligence leading to fatal accident in the mine.

While nine workers were rescued immediately and shifted to company’s Central Hospital by the fellow workers, bodies of three workers trapped in debris were recovered later. However, rescue operation is underway on fourth day Saturday for the fourth person reportedly missing in the mishap.

The directors of the company are overseeing the rescue operation being conducted by NDRF and MCL Mines rescue teams under the supervision of the general managers in Talcher coalfields with the help of the district administration. An inquiry into the incident is also going on to ascertain the reasons behind the accident.

Four days after a landslide trapped more than a dozen workers and heavy equipment at MCL Bharatpur mines near Talcher, rescue operation continued Saturday to retrieve the body of the last known person trapped.

The rescue team comprising NDRF and MCL men Saturday recovered some body parts beneath the debris. The team is yet to ascertain if the parts including a portion of hand belong to the yet-to-be recovered body.

Three bodies had already been recovered from the earth moss and the team is still carrying on the search operation. The bodies recovered have been identified as those of Rajkishore Mahapatra, a pump operator; Rashmi Ranjan Behera, a supervisor and Pupun Biswal (driver) of SICAL (contractor firm attached to Talcher coalfields), an MCL statement said.

The miners got trapped after an accident occurred following a strata collapse Tuesday night at the Bharatpur open-cast mining project in the Talcher Coalfields of state-run Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). At least nine people were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment.

PNN