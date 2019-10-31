Puri: Singhadwara police here have detained a minor girl for making and uploading a video on TikTok that shows Shree Jagannath temple’s interior and Anand Bazaar.

The video, posted October 28 and now deleted, showed the space in front of ‘Bhoga Mandapa’ and ‘Anand Bazaar’. It soon went viral, the police said.

The cops launched an investigation taking serious cognisance of the issue. They zeroed in on the minor through the TikTok account and picked her up from Nimapara area Wednesday. The minor as well as her parents are being interrogated.

Singhadwar police have registered a case under sections 295 (A), 66 of IT Act, 30 of Ancient Act and 30 (A) of Shree Jagannath Temple Act.

Meanwhile, in an audio uploaded Wednesday, the minor apologised for her erroneous act of uploading the video.

She has gone on to delete all the temple related videos, her own pictures and videos from her TikTok account. In her confession, she claimed to have recorded the video to get more ‘likes’ and promised to not repeat the mistake.

