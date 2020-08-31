Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre predicted Monday that moderate to heavy rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the state.

“Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Jagatsinghpur districts today,” the regional centre bulletin added.

For Tuesday (1 September), the regional centre has predicted heavy rainfall in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal districts September 1,” sources informed.

However, the sky would remain partly cloudy with possibility of thunder/lightning Monday. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be 35°C and 26°C respectively in Bhubaneswar today.

PNN