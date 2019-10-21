Mumbai: Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani may be away from the showbiz for quite some time now, but the beauty surely knows how to stay in limelight. The actress who enjoys a huge fanbase on her social media handles keeps entertaining her fans with her latest pictures.

Recently, the actress posted a picture on her Instagram handle that has been going viral with thousands of likes and comments from her fans.

Preeti started her career as an artist with song Yeh Hai Prem Trilogy in music album Yeh Hai Prem in 1997. She made her debut in Malayalam film Mazhavillu in 1999. Later, she was seen in Tamil film Hello and Telugu film Thammudu.

She made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj films Mohabbatein also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and 6 other actors.

Born on 18 August 1980, Preeti was 20 years old at the time of her debut. Apart from Hindi films she also did a few South Indian films and Punjabi films. She is married to actor Parveen Dabas and has two children. Currently, she is working as an actress into regional cinema.