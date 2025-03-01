Bargarh: Three persons, including a minor boy and his mother, were killed Friday after the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Bargarh-Padampur road near Ghens under Melchhamunda police limits.

The deceased have been identified as Anshuman Behera, 11; his mother, Lili Behera, 35; and the driver of the SUV, Uday Singh Sidhara, 40.

Anshuman’s father, Naimish, 42, and his younger sister, Anshika, 7, sustained critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh.

All are residents of Jhikabahal village under Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh. According to reports, the victims were traveling to Satian village near Padampur.

Naimish and his family were on their way to visit his in-laws when the accident occurred.

Melchhamunda police, along with fire brigade personnel, rushed to the scene and rescued the victims. They were initially taken to Sohela Hospital, where doctors declared Anshuman and Lili dead on arrival.

PNN